Poll: Would you support the use of vaccine passports for theatres?

A lot has been said about these so-called vaccine passports – with ongoing government enquiries exploring whether or not certification could be a valid way to get mass events back without social distancing.

These passports would feature a combination of either proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test result, likely housed on your phone. You can read more about potential schemes here.

With that in mind, we want to hear WOS readers' thoughts! Would you feel safer if vaccine passports were being used for events? Would you support their implementation and, do you think your attitude would change if you have / haven't been vaccinated?

