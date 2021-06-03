Playwright and performer Chris Goode has died

Theatre director, performer and writer Chris Goode has died.

Confirmed to WhatsOnStage by sound designer and theatre artist Griffyn Gilligan, Gilligan publicly revealed the news in a blog post today, stating that Goode "decided to end his life. I have been told he died painlessly."

Last week, Goode closed his company Chris Goode & Company", with a parting message saying: "To everyone who worked with us over the last decade, who came and saw the shows, who was part of the conversation: thank you for the pleasure of your company. We're sorry that it's come to an end."

Goode oversaw a variety of productions over his career, winning four Fringe First Awards for Men in the Cities (pictured above), Monkey Bars, Neutrino and Kiss of Life. He was the artistic director of Camden People's Theatre from 2001 to 2004. In 2017 he directed the 40th anniversary revival of Jubilee, which premiered at the Royal Exchange in Manchester before being presented at the Lyric Hammersmith Theatre.

The Stage reported last week that Goode closed down his ten-year old company for "personal reasons". In 2019, the company was said to have ceased public-facing work due to safeguarding issues, in response to concerns raised by former colleagues.

An independent investigation was launched by Goode in March 2018, with the subsequent report outlining necessary measures to improve safeguarding.

Gilligan added that anyone wanting to reach out should get in touch with him regarding the news.

Journalist David Jays described the news as "terrible", adding "whenever I connected with Chris, I was aware of a huge heart and huge mind. Sending love to all who were close to him."

Creative Keiran Spiers said: "Chris Goode's work will always be a massive inspiration to me. Having got to chat with him over the last year it is so clear that he is one of the best. I certainly wouldn't be making my own work and considering my own creativity without his legacy. So devastatingly sad."

Camden People's Theatre's former executive director and Complicité's exeuctive director Amber Massie-Blomfield said: "I am absolutely knocked sideways by the news about Chris. He changed the way I understand the world."