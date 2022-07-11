First look – Peaky Blinders: The Rise at Camden Garrison

First look images have been released for the world premiere of Peaky Blinders: The Rise at Camden Garrison.

The immersive show centres on a Birmingham-based gang post-World War One, as featured in the popular BBC series starring Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory and Paul Anderson.

The live cast features Craig Hamilton as Tommy Shelby, alongside Phil Aizlewood as Walter McDonald, Roxana Bartle as Grace Burgess/Zilpha Lee, Isaac Beechey as John Shelby, Sam Blythe as Alfie Solomons, Angus Brown as Charles Sabini, James Bryant as an American Businessman, Kat Johns-Burke as Pearl St. Clair, Daniel Mackenzie-Carter as Michael Gray, Kieran Mortell as Arthur Shelby, Reece Richardson as Georgie Sewell, Elliot Rodriguez as Isiah Jesus, Megan Shandley as Lizzie Stark, Emma Stansfield as Polly Gray, Lucinda Turner as Ada Thorne, Hannah Victoria as Maggie Hill, and Daisy Winter-Taylor as Phyllis Robbins.









The production, which is presented by Immersive Everywhere in collaboration with Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight and Caryn Mandabach Productions, is inviting audience members to "get dressed up and fully immersed in Tommy Shelby's world".

As the story unfolds you will experience "live sets, unmissable character interactions, competitive game play and ultimately determine whether Tommy Shelby and his family succeed in their ambition to take London."

The piece's director and creative director is Tom Maller and the production designer is Rebecca Brower, who both previously collaborated on Doctor Who: Time Fracture.

The script is by Katie Lyons, music by Barnaby Race, lighting design by Terry Cook for Woodroffe Bassett, sound design by Luke Swaffield for Autograph, dramaturgy by Raphael Martin, the associate director is Elena Voce and the vocal and accent coach is Sarah McGuinness.

Peaky Blinders: The Rise is currently booking through to 12 February 2023, with tickets on sale below.