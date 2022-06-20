David Harbour and Bill Pullman in Mad House – West End production images released

Exclusive: Official production images have been unveiled for the world premiere of Theresa Rebeck's Mad House in the West End.

The cast includes David Harbour (as Michael), Bill Pullman (as Daniel), Akiya Henry (as Lillian), Hanako Footman (as Devon), Sinead Matthews (as Pam), Charlie Oscar (as Skylar) and Stephen Wight (as Nedward).

The play follows three siblings who return to their childhood home, with one eye on their dying father and the other on their respective inheritances.

The piece is directed by Moritz von Stuelpnagel, who reunites with Rebeck following their collaborations on Bernhardt/Hamlet and Seared in the United States.

The production also features set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Tilly Grimes, lighting by Prema Mehta and sound design by Beth Duke, with composition by Isobel Waller-Bridge.

Produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions, Mad House began performances at the Ambassadors Theatre on 15 June and is scheduled to run until 4 September 2022. Tickets are on sale below.





Bill Pullman and David Harbour

© Marc Brenner

Akiya Henry and Bill Pullman

© Marc Brenner

Akiya Henry

© Marc Brenner

David Harbour and Hanako Footman

© Marc Brenner

Bill Pullman

© Marc Brenner

Sinead Matthews

© Marc Brenner

Hanako Footman, Charlie Oscar and Stephen Wight

© Marc Brenner

Stephen Wight

© Marc Brenner

Stephen Wight, David Harbour and Sinead Matthews

© Marc Brenner