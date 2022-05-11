Alex Jennings in rehearsals for The Southbury Child – first look photos released

Rehersal images have been released today for the upcoming world premiere of The Southbury Child, starring Alex Jennings.

Written by Stephen Beresford and directed by Nicholas Hytner, the play will debut at Chichester Festival Theatre from 13 to 25 June 2022, before transferring to London's Bridge Theatre from 1 July to 27 August.

Jennings plays David Highland, a frequently inebriated man of the cloth at a remote coastal parish, whose faith is tested by his struggling marriage and the growing rejection from within his own community.

The company also includes Holly Atkins (as Joy Sampson), Josh Finan (as Lee Southbury), Jack Greenlees (as Craig Connor), Hermione Gulliford (as Janet Oram), Jo Herbert (as Susannah Highland), Phoebe Nicholls (as Mary Highland), Racheal Ofori (as Naomi Highland) and Sarah Twomey (as Tina Southbury).

The piece reunites Jennings and Hytner, after the pair's previous collaborations of Hymn, The Habit of Art, The Alchemist and The Importance of Being Earnest, among others.

The production features scenic design by Mark Thompson, costume design by Yvonne Milnes, lighting design by Max Narula and sound design by George Dennis.

Tickets for the London run are available below.





