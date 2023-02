As usual, the 23rd Annual WhatsOnStage Awards ceremony was a star-studded, glitzy affair at the Prince of Wales Theatre with freshly crowned winners, spectacular performances and exclusive reveals.

And we've chosen a selection of our favourite shots from last night's event for you below:









WhatsOnStage Awards hosts Billy Luke Nevers, Laurie Kynaston and Courtney Bowman

© Danny Kaan

Gwyneth Keyworth - Best Supporting Performer in a Play

© Danny Kaan

Cabaret stars John McCrea, Aimee Lou Wood and Nathan Ives-Moiba

© Danny Kaan

Wicked's Lucie Jones - Best Takeover Performance

© Danny Kaan

Oklahoma!'s Arthur Darvill and Anoushka Lucas

© Danny Kaan

Amber Davies

© Danny Kaan

Joe Locke - Best Professional Debut

© Danny Kaan

Arlene Phillips - Best Choreography

© Danny Kaan

Oscar Conlon-Morrey and Mazz Murray

© Danny Kaan

Cock playwright Mike Bartlett and director Marianne Elliott - Best Play Revival

© Danny Kaan

Janie Dee

© Danny Kaan

Prima Facie's Jodie Comer - Best Performer in a Play

© Danny Kaan

Jodie Comer

© Danny Kaan

Bonnie & Clyde's Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage

© Danny Kaan

Bonnie & Clyde's Frances Mayli McCann and Jordan Luke Gage

© Danny Kaan

Mazz Murray

© Danny Kaan

Legally Blonde's Lauren Drew - Best Supporting Performer in a Musical

© Danny Kaan

The Time Traveller's Wife's Joanna Woodward and David Hunter

© Danny Kaan

Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends producer - Cameron Mackintosh - Best Concert Event

© Danny Kaan

Cameron Mackintosh

© Danny Kaan

Janie Dee, Bonnie Langford, Beatrice Penny-Touré, Christine Allado, Jeremy Secomb, Joanna Riding and Cameron Mackintosh

© Danny Kaan

The Great British Bake Off's Charlotte Wakefield

© Danny Kaan

Rob Madge

© Danny Kaan

My Neighbour Totoro's Phelim McDermott - Best Direction

© Danny Kaan

Producer Eva Price, director Daniel Fish and Oklahoma! stars Arthur Darvill, Anoushka Lucas and Patrick Vaill - Best Musical Revival

© Danny Kaan

Courtney Bowman and Lucie Jones

© Danny Kaan

Legally Blonde's Courtney Bowman - Best Performer in a Musical

© Danny Kaan

Nathaniel Morrison

© Danny Kaan

A Taste of Broadway - Everlyn Hoskins performing "Dead Mom" from Beetlejuice

© Danny Kaan

A Taste of Broadway - Carly Mercedes Dyer performing "Let It Burn" from Paradise Square

© Danny Kaan

Curve's Chris Stafford and Billy Elliot director Nikolai Foster - Best Regional Production

© Danny Kaan

George Takei

© Danny Kaan

Six - Best West End Show

© Danny Kaan

Bonnie Langford

© Danny Kaan

Prima Facie playwright Suzie Miller - Best New Play

© Danny Kaan

Prima Facie composer Self Esteem

© Danny Kaan

The cast and creative team of Bonnie and Clyde - Best New Musical

© Danny Kaan

Nica Burns - Services to Theatre recipient

© Danny Kaan

Once on This Island's Gabrielle Brooks

© Danny Kaan