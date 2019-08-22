Peter Pan Goes Wrong 2019 cast announced

The cast for the upcoming tour and London run of Mischief Theatre's Peter Pan Goes Wrong has been revealed.

Based on JM Barrie's tale of a boy who never grows up, the play comes from the same team behind The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery, and sees the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society attempt to put on a production with disastrous results. The show was nominated for an Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

Appearing in the play will be Romayne Andrews (Dennis), Tom Babbage (Max), Georgia Bradley (Lucy), Connor Crawford (Chris), Katy Daghorn (Sandra), Phoebe Ellabani (Annie), Ciaran Kellgren (Jonathan), Ethan Moorhouse (Trevor), Oliver Senton (Robert), and Patrick Warner (Francis), with understudies Eboni Dixon, Christian James, Soroosh Lavasani and Ava Pickett.

The tour begins at the Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham on 19 October and will visit 15 venues across the country until spring 2020. The production will also run at Alexandra Palace in London over the Christmas season from 13 December 2019 to Sunday 5 January 2020. Tickets are on sale now.

The comedy was previously broadcast live in 2016, and received a five-star review from WhatsOnStage when it premiered in the West End.

The company will be presenting a number of new pieces over the next year, including Groan Ups and Magic Goes Wrong, alongside their long-running West End shows The Play That Goes Wrong and The Comedy About a Bank Robbery.