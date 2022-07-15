Peter Duncan and Daniel Rainford star in When Darkness Falls UK tour

Peter Duncan and Daniel Rainford will star in ghost story When Darkness Falls when it tours the UK later this year.

The play is written by James Milton and Paul Morrissey, who also directs. The action is set during a stormy night on the island of Guernsey, where a young paranormal expert joins a sceptical history teacher to record the first in a series of podcasts based on the island's folklore and paranormal history.

According to press material: "Inspired by true events, this powerful new production by James Milton and Paul Morrissey draws us into dark pasts, reveals disturbing truths and explores the power of stories. Perhaps most importantly, the ones we tell ourselves."

When Darkness Falls premiered at the Park Theatre last summer before embarking on a short tour. The new tour will open on 15 September at the Grand Theatre, Blackpool and currently runs through to 29 October, with more dates to be announced for 2023.

Former Blue Peter presenter Peter Duncan has a theatre, TV and film career that spans five decades, beginning at Laurence Olivier's National Theatre. After TV presenting, he began to appear in musical theatre roles such as Barnum, Bill Snibson in Me And My Girl, Charlie Chaplin in The Little Tramp and Denry Machin in The Card. More recently, he appeared as Wilbur Turnblad in the UK tour of Hairspray.

Daniel Rainford recently completed a UK tour of Michael Morpurgo's Private Peaceful, in which he played the lead role, Tommo - a role he also played in its original run at the Nottingham Playhouse. His other stage credits include Once Upon a Time in Nazi Occupied Tunisia at London's Almeida Theatre.

Rhys Jennings will be the understudy for both roles.

The production is designed by Justin Williams, with lighting by Bethany Gupwell and sound by Daniel Higgott. The show's illusions are by John Bulleid, an associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star.

The UK Tour of When Darkness Falls is produced by Paul Morrissey Ltd, Christopher Wheeler and Molly Morris in association with The Bard, Jason Haigh-Ellery and Glynis Henderson Productions.