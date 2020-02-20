WhatsOnStage Logo
Pass Over cast and creative team celebrate UK premiere at the Kiln Theatre

Antoinette Nwandu's production runs in the west London venue this season

Alexander Eliot (Mister/Ossifer), Indhu Rubasingham (director), Antoinette Nwandu (author), Paapa Essiedu (Moses) and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Kitch)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The cast and creative team of Pass Over celebrated the show's opening at the Kiln Theatre last night, with guests including Jade Anouka, Asif Khan and Jim Carter.

Taking inspiration from Waiting for Godot and the Exodus, Antoinette Nwandu's play stars Paapa Essiedu as Moses, Gershwyn Eustache Jnr as Kitch and Alexander Eliot as Mister/Ossifer.

Alexander Eliot (Mister/Ossifer), Antoinette Nwandu (author), Paapa Essiedu (Moses) and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Kitch)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage
Alexander Eliot (Mister/Ossifer), Paapa Essiedu (Moses) and Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Kitch)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage

The venue's artistic director Indhu Rubasingham directs, with design by Robert Jones, lighting design by Oliver Fenwick, composition and sound design by Ben and Max Ringham, movement direction by Lanre Malaolu, fight direction by Kevin McCurdy, assistant direction by Anthony Simpson-Pike, voice and dialect coaching by Hazel Holder and casting by Julia Horan.

Paapa Essiedu (Moses)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage
Gershwyn Eustache Jnr (Kitch)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage
Alexander Eliot (Mister/Ossifer)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage
Antoinette Nwandu (author)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage
Indhu Rubasingham (director)
© Dan Wooller for WhatsOnStage
