Park Theatre to reopen for socially distanced season

The Park Theatre has unveiled plans to reopen for a socially distanced season from January 2021.

The season will feature the previously revealed thriller ghost story When Darkness Falls, which runs from 24 February to 13 March (moving from its former venue the Union). The show was formerly postponed by the pandemic.

Opening the venue will be a revival of comedy piece Corpse!, running from 7 to 30 January.

The space will also host free professional development opportunities for creatives that identify as working class, working class LGBTQI+, those who are D/deaf or disabled and those of a culturally diverse heritage.

Corpse! is written by Gerald Moon and directed by Clive Brill, with a cast featuring Christopher Harper, Paul Kemp, Suzan Sylvester and Christopher Buckley. Casting by Hayley Kaimakliotis, set design by Beth Colley, costume design by Neil Gordon, and with lighting and sound design by Pip Thurlow.

Chamber music concerts will take place throughout January, titled Coffee, Croissant and a Concert.

Artistic director Jez Bond said: "We're so excited to be reopening our doors with a socially distanced programme of work in January. We can't wait to welcome back audiences for some much needed laughs in Corpse!, a tranquil series of Sunday concerts and the gripping new thriller When Darkness Falls. We're also starting the New Year by making a positive change in the world of theatre by offering a free programme of masterclasses to creatives from underrepresented groups. Thank you to everyone who has supported us so far – we look forward to welcoming you all back to the venue with enhanced Covid secure measures to ensure everyone visiting has an enjoyable and safe experience."