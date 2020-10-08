New ghost thriller to be staged in London with "seat out to help out" scheme

The Union Theatre will present a new horror play When Darkness Falls from next month.

The show is set on an island with a large amount of paranormal activity. The show's illusions will be designed by John Bulleid, an associate of the Inner Magic Circle with Silver Star, whose other theatre credits include Harry Potter and The Cursed Child. Lighting design is by Ben Bull and sound design is by Tom Marshall.

Will Barton will play John Blondel and Alex Phelps The Speaker. The piece runs from 23 November to 12 December, with a special discount scheme, described as 'Seat Out to Help Out', on offer for the 23 to 25 November.

Director and co-writer, Paul Morrissey, said: "In many ways, maybe we're all haunted. By the past. By regret. By shame. By things that have embedded themselves deep within us. A kind of trauma, that we relive. As we ‘see' these events unfold, again and again, it's quite clear that ghosts are very real. When Darkness Falls is a spine-chilling new play about the power of stories. Perhaps most importantly, the ones we tell ourselves."