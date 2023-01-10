Parade with Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond to run on Broadway

Parade is coming to Broadway.

With a Tony-winning book by Alfred Uhry and a Tony-winning score by Jason Robert Brown, Parade tells the true story of Leo Frank, a Jewish factory superintendent who was accused of raping and murdering an employee. The story takes place in and around Atlanta in 1913, when die-hard confederate sentiments and resentment of Northern capital make it impossible to receive a fair trial.

The musical will begin previews on 21 February at the Bernard B Jacobs Theatre, which was recently vacated by Almost Famous.

Ben Platt and Micaela Diamond, stars of the New York City Center presentation of Parade in November, will reprise their performances as Leo and Lucille Frank. Performances are currently scheduled through to 6 August.

This is the first Broadway revival of Parade, which ran 85 performances (and 39 previews) at the Vivian Beaumont Theater during the 1998-99 season.

Michael Arden, who helmed the City Center presentation, will direct the Broadway cast, with names to be revealed.

In his review of the City Center run, our sister site TheaterMania's critic David Gordon called Parade "a work of art ahead of its time." You can read that full review here.