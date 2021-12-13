Stars turn out for Cabaret's opening night with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

This past weekend the stars were out to shine at the official opening night of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.
The brand new revival, which was awarded a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, is led by Eddie Redmayne (as The Emcee) and Jessie Buckley (as Sally Bowles) and has just extended its booking period through to 1 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.
Check out the cast and a plethora of famous faces as they celebrate the outstandingly well-received production.
Loading...
Loading...