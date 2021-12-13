Stars turn out for Cabaret's opening night with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

This past weekend the stars were out to shine at the official opening night of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

The brand new revival, which was awarded a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, is led by Eddie Redmayne (as The Emcee) and Jessie Buckley (as Sally Bowles) and has just extended its booking period through to 1 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.

Check out the cast and a plethora of famous faces as they celebrate the outstandingly well-received production.





Omari Douglas, Charlie Wood, Ed Bartlam, Jessie Buckley, Eddie Redmayne and Adam Speers

© Craig Sugden

Omari Douglas, Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne

© Craig Sugden

Eddie Redmayne

© Craig Sugden

Jessie Buckley

© Craig Sugden

Omari Douglas

© Craig Sugden

Omari Douglas and Eddie Redmayne

© Craig Sugden

Elliot Levey

© Craig Sugden

Anna-Jane Casey

© Craig Sugden

Director Rebecca Frecknall

© Craig Sugden

Emma Corrin

© Craig Sugden

Hayley Atwell

© Craig Sugden

Jane Horrocks

© Craig Sugden

Noel Gallagher

© Craig Sugden

Sadiq Khan and Saadiya Khan

© Craig Sugden

Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley

© Craig Sugden

Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton

© Craig Sugden

Cameron Mackintosh

© Craig Sugden

Clara Amfo

© Craig Sugden

Florence Welch

© Craig Sugden

Jimmy Carr

© Craig Sugden

Josh O'Connor

© Craig Sugden

Layton Williams

© Craig Sugden

Motsi Mabuse

© Craig Sugden

Nicola Roberts

© Craig Sugden

Russell Tovey

© Craig Sugden

Trevor Nunn

© Craig Sugden

Paapa Essiedu

© Craig Sugden

Toby Marlow

© Craig Sugden

Lucy Moss

© Craig Sugden

Arthur Darvill

© Craig Sugden