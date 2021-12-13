WhatsOnStage Logo
Stars turn out for Cabaret's opening night with Eddie Redmayne and Jessie Buckley

The Kit Kat Club is officially open for business!

Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne
© Craig Sugden

This past weekend the stars were out to shine at the official opening night of Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club.

The brand new revival, which was awarded a glowing 5-star review from WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton, is led by Eddie Redmayne (as The Emcee) and Jessie Buckley (as Sally Bowles) and has just extended its booking period through to 1 October 2022, with tickets on sale below.

Check out the cast and a plethora of famous faces as they celebrate the outstandingly well-received production.


Omari Douglas, Charlie Wood, Ed Bartlam, Jessie Buckley, Eddie Redmayne and Adam Speers
© Craig Sugden
Omari Douglas, Jessie Buckley and Eddie Redmayne
© Craig Sugden
Eddie Redmayne
© Craig Sugden
Jessie Buckley
© Craig Sugden
Omari Douglas
© Craig Sugden
Omari Douglas and Eddie Redmayne
© Craig Sugden
Elliot Levey
© Craig Sugden
Anna-Jane Casey
© Craig Sugden
Director Rebecca Frecknall
© Craig Sugden
Emma Corrin
© Craig Sugden
Hayley Atwell
© Craig Sugden
Jane Horrocks
© Craig Sugden
Noel Gallagher
© Craig Sugden
Sadiq Khan and Saadiya Khan
© Craig Sugden
Tom Bateman and Daisy Ridley
© Craig Sugden
Tom Hiddleston and Zawe Ashton
© Craig Sugden
Cameron Mackintosh
© Craig Sugden
Clara Amfo
© Craig Sugden
Florence Welch
© Craig Sugden
Jimmy Carr
© Craig Sugden
Josh O'Connor
© Craig Sugden
Layton Williams
© Craig Sugden
Motsi Mabuse
© Craig Sugden
Nicola Roberts
© Craig Sugden
Russell Tovey
© Craig Sugden
Trevor Nunn
© Craig Sugden
Paapa Essiedu
© Craig Sugden
Toby Marlow
© Craig Sugden
Lucy Moss
© Craig Sugden
Arthur Darvill
© Craig Sugden
Max Harwood
© Craig Sugden
