Cabaret extends West End run

The West End production of Cabaret has extended its run.

The new revival, directed by Rebecca Frecknall, is currently led by Eddie Redmayne, Jessie Buckley and Omari Douglas, and opened to a five-star review yesterday.

It will now play to at least 1 October 2022 with tickets available from £30. Casting from 21 March 2022 is to be announced.

Alongside Redmayne (The Emcee), Buckley (Sally) and Douglas (Cliff) are Liza Sadovy as Fraulein Schneider, Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost. The cast is completed by Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

The Prologue Company consists of Gabriela Bendetti, Rachel Benson, Laura Braid, Julian Capolei, Hollie Cassar, Celine Fortenbacher-Popławska, Samantha Ho, Andrew Linnie and Sally Swanson with an original score composed by Angus MacRae.

Cabaret is directed by Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster. The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.