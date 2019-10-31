Only Fools and Horses musical extends West End run with Paul Whitehouse returning

Only Fools and Horses The Musical will extend its West End run, with Paul Whitehouse returning to the show.

Based on the iconic sitcom of the same name, the musical began its run at the Theatre Royal Haymarket in February 2019.

Whitehouse, who originated the role of Grandpa, will appear from 6 January for four months.

Leading the cast currently are Tom Bennett as Del Boy, Ryan Hutton as Rodney, Dianne Pilkington as Raquel, Pippa Duffy as Cassandra, Jeff Nicholson as Boycie, Samantha Seager as Marlene, Peter Baker as Trigger, Adrian Irvine as Denzil, Pete Gallagher and Adam Venue as the Driscoll Brothers, Chris Kiely as Mickey Pearce. Andy Mace took over the role of Grandpa earlier this year.

The show has also extended its run for a third time, and is now booking until the end of April 2020. Tickets for the new booking period go on sale tomorrow.

The music is written by Whitehouse and Jim Sullivan with additional music by John Sullivan and Chas Hodges. The show is directed and choreographed by Caroline Jay Ranger, with set and costume design by Liz Ascroft, musical supervision and arrangement by Stuart Morley, lighting by Richard G Jones, sound by Rory Madden and casting by David Grindrod.