Off-West End Awards nominees announced

The nominees for the Off-West End Awards have been revealed – highlighting work that has been produced in venues across London.

The Southwark Playhouse production of The Last Five Years received six nominations, as did the Park Theatre run of Rags, while Daniel Ward, Frances Barber and more also picked up nods.

Geoffrey Brown, OffWestEnd Director, said: "In spite of live theatre being closed for most of 2020, there were still some fantastic shows at the start of the year, and between lockdowns, and OffWestEnd is delighted that we are able to recognise and celebrate the best of this work."

The online arm of the awards, dubbed the "OnComm Awards" will reveal nominees over the coming weeks of a combined digital ceremony unveiling the winners on 21 February 2021.

You can see the full list of nominees here:

Design Categories:

Lighting

Malcolm Rippeth / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre

Tom White / Macbeth / Wiltons Music Hall

Jamie Platt / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Set

Lucy Osborne / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre

Casey Jay Andrews / Lockdown Town

Patrick Connellan / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre





Sound

Max Pappenheim / Sunnymead Court / Tristan Bates Theatre

Yaiza Varona / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre

Neil Bettles / Petrichor / Theatre Royal Stratford East





Plays / Musicals / Idea Categories:

Ensemble: Performance

Joanne Clifton, Dan Krikler, Harry Francis, Tanisha Mae-Brown, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Ryan Anderson / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Rachel Barnes, Laurie Jamieson, Nigel Taylor, Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola

Stephanie Booth & Hannah Livingstone / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre





IDEA Performance

FK Alexander / I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre

Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre, Johnson & Mackay & United Agents

Abraão Kimberley, Pedro Verissimo & 13 others / When It Breaks It Burns / Battersea Arts Centre





IDEA Production

I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre

The Lost Hours / Vault Festival

Sound Cistem / Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival





Musicals: Director

Bronagh Lagan / Rags / Park Theatre

Jonathan O'Boyle / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Lead Performance

Frances Barber / Musik / Leicester Square Theatre

Carolyn Maitland / Rags / Park Theatre

Molly Lynch / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse

Oli Higginson / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Musical Director

Michael Bradley / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Joe Bunker / Rags / Park Theatre

George Dyer / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Production

LAMBCO Productions / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / Rags / Park Theatre

Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse





Musicals: Supporting Performance

Beaux Harris / Blitz! / Union Theatre

Rachel Izen / Rags / Park Theatre

Dave Willetts / Rags / Park Theatre





Plays: Director

Jim Pope / Can I Help You? / Omnibus Theatre

Lily McLeish / Scrounger / Finborough

Phoebe Barran / Tryst / Chiswick Playhouse

Evan Lordan / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre





Plays: Lead Performance

James Demaine / Nuclear War | Buried | Graceland / Old Red Lion

Sam Crane / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance

Jessica Rhodes / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre





Plays: New Play

Athena Stevens / Scrounger / Finborough

Sergio Blanco / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance

Sam Steiner / You Stupid Darkness! / Southwark Playhouse





Plays: Performance Piece

Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre

Miguel Hernando Torres Umba / Stardust / Roundhouse

Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola





Plays: Supporting Performance

Leigh Quinn / Scrounger / Finborough

Ali Barouti / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre

John Hollingworth / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre





The Offies have said that the following categories are not going forward for 2021 awards as there were insufficient nominations due to theatre closures arising from Covid-19 lockdowns:

Design: Costume

Design: Video

Choreography

Company Ensemble

Musicals: New Musical

Opera

Panto

Plays: Most Promising New Playwright

Plays: Production

Theatre for Young People: Production (0-7)

Theatre for Young People: Production (13+)

Theatre for Young People: Production (8+)