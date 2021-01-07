Off-West End Awards nominees announced
The awards recognise those who have presented work over the last year
The nominees for the Off-West End Awards have been revealed – highlighting work that has been produced in venues across London.
The Southwark Playhouse production of The Last Five Years received six nominations, as did the Park Theatre run of Rags, while Daniel Ward, Frances Barber and more also picked up nods.
Geoffrey Brown, OffWestEnd Director, said: "In spite of live theatre being closed for most of 2020, there were still some fantastic shows at the start of the year, and between lockdowns, and OffWestEnd is delighted that we are able to recognise and celebrate the best of this work."
The online arm of the awards, dubbed the "OnComm Awards" will reveal nominees over the coming weeks of a combined digital ceremony unveiling the winners on 21 February 2021.
You can see the full list of nominees here:
Design Categories:
Lighting
Malcolm Rippeth / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre
Tom White / Macbeth / Wiltons Music Hall
Jamie Platt / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Set
Lucy Osborne / Afterplay / Coronet Theatre
Casey Jay Andrews / Lockdown Town
Patrick Connellan / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre
Sound
Max Pappenheim / Sunnymead Court / Tristan Bates Theatre
Yaiza Varona / The Incident Room / New Diorama with Greenwich Theatre
Neil Bettles / Petrichor / Theatre Royal Stratford East
Plays / Musicals / Idea Categories:
Ensemble: Performance
Joanne Clifton, Dan Krikler, Harry Francis, Tanisha Mae-Brown, Tsemaye Bob-Egbe, Ryan Anderson / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
Rachel Barnes, Laurie Jamieson, Nigel Taylor, Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola
Stephanie Booth & Hannah Livingstone / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre
IDEA Performance
FK Alexander / I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre
Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre, Johnson & Mackay & United Agents
Abraão Kimberley, Pedro Verissimo & 13 others / When It Breaks It Burns / Battersea Arts Centre
IDEA Production
I Could Go on Singing / Southbank Centre
The Lost Hours / Vault Festival
Sound Cistem / Plaster Cast Theatre / Vault Festival
Musicals: Director
Bronagh Lagan / Rags / Park Theatre
Jonathan O'Boyle / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Lead Performance
Frances Barber / Musik / Leicester Square Theatre
Carolyn Maitland / Rags / Park Theatre
Molly Lynch / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Oli Higginson / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Musical Director
Michael Bradley / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
Joe Bunker / Rags / Park Theatre
George Dyer / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Production
LAMBCO Productions / Pippin / Garden Theatre at the Eagle
Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / Rags / Park Theatre
Katy Lipson for Aria Entertainment / The Last 5 Years / Southwark Playhouse
Musicals: Supporting Performance
Beaux Harris / Blitz! / Union Theatre
Rachel Izen / Rags / Park Theatre
Dave Willetts / Rags / Park Theatre
Plays: Director
Jim Pope / Can I Help You? / Omnibus Theatre
Lily McLeish / Scrounger / Finborough
Phoebe Barran / Tryst / Chiswick Playhouse
Evan Lordan / We Were Having A Perfectly Nice Time / Omnibus Theatre
Plays: Lead Performance
James Demaine / Nuclear War | Buried | Graceland / Old Red Lion
Sam Crane / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance
Jessica Rhodes / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
Plays: New Play
Athena Stevens / Scrounger / Finborough
Sergio Blanco / The Rage of Narcissus / Pleasance
Sam Steiner / You Stupid Darkness! / Southwark Playhouse
Plays: Performance Piece
Lucy McCormick / Post Popular / Soho Theatre
Miguel Hernando Torres Umba / Stardust / Roundhouse
Daniel Ward / The Canary and The Crow / Arcola
Plays: Supporting Performance
Leigh Quinn / Scrounger / Finborough
Ali Barouti / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
John Hollingworth / The Sugar Syndrome / Orange Tree Theatre
The Offies have said that the following categories are not going forward for 2021 awards as there were insufficient nominations due to theatre closures arising from Covid-19 lockdowns:
Design: Costume
Design: Video
Choreography
Company Ensemble
Musicals: New Musical
Opera
Panto
Plays: Most Promising New Playwright
Plays: Production
Theatre for Young People: Production (0-7)
Theatre for Young People: Production (13+)
Theatre for Young People: Production (8+)