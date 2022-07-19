NT Live announces three new productions, including The Seagull

Three new productions have been announced for the NT Live winter season: The Seagull, The Crucible and Othello.

The Seagull, which has been adapted by Anya Reiss for The Jamie Lloyd Company, stars Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) in her West End debut, with Lloyd directing.

Captured live on stage at the Harold Pinter Theatre, The Seagull, which was critically acclaimed when it opened this month, is set for release in cinemas in 3 November 2022.

Clarke said: "We are so excited to share The Seagull with audiences around the world through National Theatre Live. Bringing theatre to a wider audience is incredibly meaningful to me and I hope you'll join us to see The Seagull unveiled on the big screen this autumn."

The Crucible is a National Theatre production, directed by Lyndsey Turner. Arthur Miller's modern classic will star Erin Doherty (The Crown) and Brendan Cowell (Yerma), and is set to be broadcast in the UK and Ireland on 26 January 2023 (internationally on 2 March).

It's followed by Othello, in a new production by Clint Dyer featuring Giles Terera (Hamilton), Rosy McEwen (The Alienist) and Paul Hilton (The Inheritance). This will be broadcast on 23 February 2023 in the UK and Ireland (internationally on 27 April).