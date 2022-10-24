Noises Off to open in the West End in 2023

Lindsay Posner's new production of Michael Frayn's quintessential farce Noises Off, currently celebrating its 40th anniversary, on tour, has set West End plans.

The show will star Felicity Kendal (The Good Life) as Dotty Otley, Tracy-Ann Oberman (EastEnders) as Belinda Blair and Matthew Kelly (The Dresser) as Selsdon Mowbray, Alexander Hanson as Lloyd Dallas, Joseph Millson as Garry Lejeune, Sasha Frost as Brooke Ashton, Pepter Lunkuse as Poppy Norton Taylor and Jonathan Coy as Fredrick Fellows.

The creative team includes Simon Higlett (designer), Paul Pyant (lighting designer), Greg Clarke (sound designer), Will Stuart (composer), Ruth Cooper-Brown (movement and fight director), George Jibson (associate director) and Ginny Schiller (casting director).

Frayn's play is a backstage farce, and follows a haphazard attempt to stage a comedy. It was last seen in the West End in late 2019, directed by Jeremy Herrin.

The new production will run at the Phoenix Theatre (currently home to the award-winning Come From Away) with an eight-week run from 19 January to 11 March, with tickets on sale now below.