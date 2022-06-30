New West End variety venue Wonderville to open its doors in August

Exclusive: New venue Wonderville will open in the heart of the West End this summer, dedicated to presenting magic and illusions shows alongside an all-day cafe and bar.

Situated at 57-60 Haymarket (formerly Planet Hollywood) near Piccadilly, the venue will open its doors on 9 August 2022.

It's described as "the perfect hang out space in the day, but when night falls, prepare for surprises and marvel at any time when you are in the world of Wonderville."

It will be open from noon to midnight, with performances from Tuesday to Sunday at 8pm and weekend matinees at 3pm.

The space is being designed by Justin Williams, who worked on the West End show Wonderville: Magic & Illusion. The magic consultant is Chris Cox, whose mind reading act was also part of that production, and the creative director is Laura Corcoran, aka Frisky from Frisky & Mannish (La Soiree).

Corcoran said: "Expect the weirdest, wildest, most wonderful acts of the London variety scene entertaining you from every corner of Wonderville. You cannot be anything but utterly wowed by these hilarious and stunning talents."

Chastity Belt, Desmond O'Connor and Mysti Vine



The opening show is called Wonderville: Magic & Cabaret and will have an initial booking period to 30 October.

It will feature acts including: Chastity Belt, Desmond O'Connor, Mysti Vine, Billy Kidd, Matricks, Dee Riley, Marc Oberon, Pixie Le Knot, Snookie Mono, Aurora Starr, Abi Collins and Pi the Mime.

The producers of Wonderville are Carter Dixon McGill Productions and Piers Cottee-Jones Entertainment.