New West End Cabaret cast announced

Meet your new Sally Bowles and Emcee!

Fresh faces will be joining Cabaret from 21 March, replacing Jessie Buckley and WhatsOnStage Award-winner Eddie Redmayne at the freshly converted Playhouse Theatre in the West End.

The show opened last December to stand-out reviews, with WhatsOnStage's Sarah Crompton describing the piece as "unforgettable."

Taking on the roles from 21 March 2022 will be WhatsOnStage Award-winner Fra Fee (Hawkeye, The Ferryman) as the Emcee alongside Amy Lennox (Kinky Boots, Lazarus) as Sally Bowles. Also joining the show will be Omar Baroud (Baptiste) as Cliff Bradshaw and Vivien Parry (Half a Sixpence) as Fraulein Schneider. Continuing in their roles will be Elliot Levey as Herr Schultz, Stewart Clarke as Ernst Ludwig and Anna-Jane Casey as Fraulein Kost.

Cabaret is directed by Rebecca Frecknall with design by Tom Scutt, choreography by Julia Cheng, musical supervision and direction by Jennifer Whyte, lighting design by Isabella Byrd and sound design by Nick Lidster.

The casting director is Stuart Burt and the associate director is Jordan Fein. The show is produced by Ambassador Theatre Group Productions and Underbelly.

Completing the cast are Josh Andrews, Emily Benjamin, Sally Frith, Matthew Gent, Emma Louise Jones, Ela Lisondra, Theo Maddix, Chris O'Mara, Daniel Perry, Andre Refig, Christopher Tendai, Bethany Terry, Lillie-Pearl Wildman and Sophie Maria Wojna.

Producers Adam Speers, Ed Bartlam and Charlie Wood said today: "We are thrilled to be welcoming the perfectly marvellous Fra Fee and Amy Lennox to our production of Cabaret. We wanted to recast these career defining roles with exceptional actors and so we're just delighted that the stars have aligned with both Fra and Amy's schedules. We couldn't have asked for a more exciting and thrilling duo to follow Eddie and Jessie."

Frecknall added: "It's always exciting to be able to keep a production live and evolving across its run, to be able to continue digging into the piece and making new discoveries. The fact that we will have new actors taking on the roles of Sally and the Emcee as Cabaret continues to run in the West End is thrilling, the original cast passing the baton to different actors who will bring their own perspectives to the work.

"I'm thrilled that Fra Fee and Amy Lennox will be the first new pair joining the production this Spring, two of our most exciting stage and screen actors. I know they will bring new creative energy to the production and will show me and our audiences new facets of the show."