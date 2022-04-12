New version of Sherlock Holmes announces West End run plans

Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes is set for the West End, it has been announced.

With a creative team of director Rob Ashford (Parade, ''Shrek the Musical') alongside writing team Rachel Wagstaff and Duncan Abel, the show is billed as a "a new and deeply theatrical exploration" of the character. Famed creative Akram Khan has joined as choreographer.

Ashford commented: "When we identified that the setting of our production wasn't necessarily a place, but perhaps an emotion, with characters driven by their souls and desires, I realized we had a project that demanded being brought to life on the stage.

Wagstaff and Abel have created a new, sweeping Sherlock Holmes with modern versions of the classic characters fighting hidden demons in a visceral, emotional, sensual thrill ride that could derail at any moment."

Khan added: "Ever since I was a teenager growing up in London, I've felt a sense of familiarity and often connected with the struggle and bond to each other that Holmes and Watson inhabit. Their complex and dynamic relationship is what makes great theatre. It's the adventure of a lifetime to work with Rob and these literary legends on a new production which will bring a new generation of audiences to the world of Holmes."

More details, including casting, the creative team and theatre, will be announced shortly. The play will be developed in London before West End and Broadway premieres.