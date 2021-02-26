Streaming tool set up for amateur, schools and community stage shows

A new tool from stream.theatre will allow schools, amateur dramatic societies, community theatre and more to stream their shows in a time when full capacity live audiences are not permitted.

Titled ShowShare, the tool is the approved streaming provider for The Really Useful Group, MTI Europe, Concord Theatricals, Broadway Licensing and PlayScripts and, as a result, a plethora of titles will be available to license for online viewing.

Due to the collaboration with the Really Useful Group, schools will be able to stream their productions of Andrew Lloyd Webber's musicals, including Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, Cats and more.

Other shows available include Les Misérables, Annie, Spring Awakening or Carousel.

Productions can either be live-streamed or pre-recorded, available on-demand or scheduled.