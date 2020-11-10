New streaming platform Stage2View to release West End shows from today

A new streaming platform Stage2View has been launched to offer audiences a pay-per-view opportunity to catch a variety of filmed productions from the West End

Costing £4.99 / US $5.99 / €5.99 for a 48-hour rental, the site will initially host five shows – the epic productions of 42nd Street, An American in Paris as well as The London Palladium run of The Wind in the Willows.

The other two pieces are the much-loved Kinky Boots and John Logan's Red with Alfred Molina and Alfred Enoch.

Co-founder of Stage2View, Austin Shaw today said: "Whilst nothing can match the experience of live theatre, we have been fortunate to be able to film some wonderful shows over the past three years. With opportunities sadly limited for audiences to see major musicals in theatres at the moment, we believe that Stage2View will provide a welcome opportunity for audiences missing their regular visits and those who may not go that often, to see a show and remind everyone of the magic of theatre".

Titles expected to be released in the coming weeks are From Here to Eternity, The King and I and Hetty Feather, with plans to film new stage productions in due course.