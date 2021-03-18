Exclusive: New dates and cast announced for Monday Night at the Apollo

Newly revised dates and casting have been confirmed for Monday Night at the Apollo, WhatsOnStage can reveal.

The concert series will be performed in front of socially distanced audiences at the West End's Apollo Theatre and live-streamed to viewers at home.

Originally scheduled to run earlier in the year, the shows have been rescheduled to 24 May, 14 June and 5 July, with tickets now on sale.

Whilst individual concert line-ups have not yet been confirmed, performers who are committed to appearing include Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Declan Bennett (Jesus Christ Superstar, Once), Rosalie Craig (Company, City of Angels), Arthur Darvil (Once, Sweet Charity), Hadley Fraser (Les Misérables, City of Angels), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical) and Jamie Muscato (Heathers, West Side Story).

Further artists will be announced in due course.

Producers Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers said: "We're excited to be announcing revised dates and further cast for Monday Night At The Apollo. With the announcement of the Government's new roadmap to easing social restrictions, we can all feel more hopeful for the wider reopening of the industry later this year.

"Public health and the safety of our audiences are still our utmost priority and the performances will adhere to the current government guidelines. As such, we expect at least the first two performances to feature socially distanced houses, with hope that we will be able to welcome a full audience for our final show."

The concerts will feature an "intimate evening of conversation and song" hosted by Greg Barnett (Miss Littlewood, Swallows and Amazons), with performers singing an "eclectic mix of music from their favourite genres".

Monday Night at the Apollo is musically directed by George Dyer, and produced by Greg Barnett and Hugh Summers for Wild Mountain Productions Ltd.