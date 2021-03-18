New dates and casting announced for Anything Goes at Barbican

Producers of Anything Goes at the Barbican have announced new dates and casting.

The production, which stars Robert Lindsay, Felicity Kendal, Gary Wilmot and Megan Mullally, will now open on 23 July (rescheduled from 5 June) for a strictly limited run until 17 October.

They will be joined by Samuel Edwards (Les Misérables, Wicked) as Billy Crocker, alongside Nicole-Lily Baisden (The Book of Mormon, Let's Face The Music) as Hope Harcourt, Carly Mercedes Dyer (West Side Story, Chicago) as Erma and Haydn Oakley (A Christmas Carol, An American in Paris) as Lord Evelyn Oakleigh.

Further casting will be announced soon. A UK and Ireland tour was announced in January, but there has been no confirmation of whether those dates have been rescheduled.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's classic musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De- Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Kathleen Marshall, who directed and choreographed the 2011 revival, will return to helm a brand new version of the show. The creative team also includes set designer Derek McLane, costume designer Jon Morrell, music supervisor Stephen Ridley and wig designer Campbell Young.

Anything Goes is produced by Howard Panter for Trafalgar Theatre Productions, Eilene Davidson Productions and BookMyShow.