Anything Goes confirms plans for UK and Ireland tour

Anything Goes will embark on a tour after it concludes its run at the Barbican Theatre, it has been confirmed.

Cole Porter and PG Wodehouse's hit musical is set on the SS Americana and follows two pairings that try to find love on the high seas. It features numbers such as "I Get A Kick Out of You", "You're the Top", "It's De- Lovely!" and "Anything Goes".

Anything Goes first debuted on Broadway in 1934, before sailing across the Atlantic to the West End where it opened the folllowing year. It has been revived on a plethora of occasions since, with the likes of Elaine Paige, Bernard Cribbins, Caroline O'Connor, Sutton Foster and Joel Grey attached. A UK tour of the Sheffield Theatres production ran in 2015, with Debbie Kurup and Matt Rawle in the cast.

The show will first be presented at the Barbican from early June – with the line-up recently augmented. After that it will cross the Irish Sea and play at Bord Gáis Energy Theatre from 26 August to 11 September, before visiting The Lowry in Salford (15 to 25 September), Mayflower Southampton (28 September to 2 October) and Edinburgh Playhouse (12 to 17 October).

Casting for the tour is to be revealed – a quick flick through show pages suggests Mullally will be appearing in Dublin, but further names are as yet not set in stone (according to the production it will reportedly be revealed in the coming weeks).

Anything Goes has twice been adapted for the big screen, and twice won the Tony Award for Best Musical Revival – in both 1988 and 2011.

Marshall directed and choreographed the 2011 revival and will once more return to helm a brand new version of the show. Joining her on the creative team will be set designer Derek McLane, lighting designer Neil Austin, sound designer Simon Baker and musical supervisor Stephen Ridley.