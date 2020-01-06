The Visit at the National Theatre: first look at Hugo Weaving and Lesley Manville in rehearsals

Photos have been released offering a first look at Hugo Weaving, Lesley Manville and the cast of The Visit in rehearsals.

Fully titled The Visit or The Old Lady Comes to Call, it is based on the play by Friedrich Dürrenmatt and is adapted by Tony Kushner (Angels in America) from Maurice Valency's translation. Set in post-war New York, the show follows a rich woman who returns to her hometown where she causes a stir among the locals.

Troy Alexander, Charlotte Asprey, Jason Barnett, Sam Cox, Bethan Cullinane, Paul Dodds, Richard Durden, Ian Drysdale, Michael Elcock, Paul Gladwin, Mona Goodwin, Garrick Hagon, Liz Izen, Sara Kestelman, Joshua Lacey, Simon Markey, Louis Martin, Kevin Mathurin, Alex Mugnaioni, Joseph Mydell, Stuart Nunn, Simon Startin, Tony Turner, Douglas Walker, Flo Wilson and Nicholas Woodeson complete the cast.

Loading...

Set design is by Vicki Mortimer and costume design is by Moritz Junge. The lighting design is by Paule Constable, movement direction by Aletta Collins, composition by Paul Englishby, sound design by Paul Arditti and music direction by Malcolm Edmonstone.

The Visit opens in previews on 31 January and runs until 13 May, with a press night on 13 February.