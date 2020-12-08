National Theatre to stream Dick Whittington pantomime for free

The National Theatre has revealed plans to stream its in-the-round pantomime for free from 23 December.

Available on YouTube via the National Theatre and The Shows Must Go On channels, the piece will be available from 23 December at 3pm GMT until midnight on 27 December.

It will then be made available on the newly launched National Theatre at Home platform from the 11 January for six weeks.

The cast includes Melanie La Barrie as Bow Belles, Dickie Beau as Sarah, Amy Booth-Steel as Queen Rat, Laura Checkley as Mayor Pigeon, Lawrence Hodgson-Mullings as Dick Whittington, Georgina Onuorah as Alice and Cleve September as Tom Cat. Beth Hinton-Lever, Travis Kerry, Jaye Marshall, Ken Nguyen, Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Christopher Tendai also join the company.

Set and costume designs are by Georgia Lowe, choreography is by Dannielle ‘Rhimes' Lecointe, compositions, arrangements and music production are by DJ Walde, music supervision is by Marc Tritschler and music direction and additional composition and arrangements are by Benjamin Kwasi Burrell. Lighting is designed by Jessica Hung Han Yun and sound design by Paul Arditti.

Denzel Westley-Sanderson is Associate Director, Debbie Duru is Associate Set Designer, Fiona Parker is Associate Costume Designer and Assistant Choreographer is Jackie Kibuka.

Directed by Ned Bennett and based on Jude Christian Cariad Lloyd's Lyric Hammersmith piece which ran in 2018 (now updated by Christian and Lloyd to suit 2020), the show will play from 11 December in the Olivier theatre, modified to suit socially distanced audiences. It is not expected to be affected by the imminent four-week lockdown.