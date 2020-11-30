National Theatre launches "At Home" streaming service featuring archived productions

The National Theatre has launched a dedicated streaming service, "National Theatre At Home".

With monthly, annual or on-demand pricing options available, audiences will be able to watch a plethora of archived productions, some of which were never distributed as part of the "National Theatre Live" programme first launched over a decade ago.

Audiences can sign up for annual, monthly or one-off on-demand access depending on what works best. The "National Theatre At Home" service will be available across a range of devices including laptops. connected TVs, tablets, mobile phones and Amazon Fire sticks.

The platform is available right now, with shows on offer including Lucy Kirkwood's Mosquitoes with Olivia Colman and Inua Ellams' new version of Chekhov's Three Sisters (a co-production with Fuel).

Lisa Burger, executive director and joint chief executive of the National Theatre, said: "We were overjoyed to have had 15 million views for National Theatre at Home earlier this year and to discover we had reached so many audiences new to theatre both in the UK and worldwide. At a time when many people were isolated at home, it was uplifting to see audiences recreate the shared experience of visiting the theatre. From homemade tickets to interval drinks, NT at Home was a way of making people feel more connected. And so, since the last stream finished in July, we have been determined to find a way to give our audiences access to these stunning filmed productions online once again.

"With the agreement from artists, we are now able to showcase an extraordinary range of fantastic NT Live productions and, for the first time, some treasured plays from our NT Archive. This is a really exciting day for the National Theatre as we launch a major, online streaming destination for our filmed theatre productions which we hope will continue to provide audiences with the power and joy of theatre for as long as it is needed. We want National Theatre at Home to once again bring people together from all over the world after what has been a very tough 2020 for so many."

A full list of titles launching today is available below:

National Theatre Live productions

– Amadeus (2016) with Lucian Msamati

– Coriolanus (2014) with Tom Hiddleston

– Medea (2014) with Helen McCrory

– Othello (2013) with Adrian Lester

– Phèdre (2009) with Helen Mirren

– The Cherry Orchard (2011) with Zoë Wanamaker

– Yerma (2017) with Billie Piper

National Theatre Archive productions

– Dara (2015) with Zubin Varla

– I Want My Hat Back (2015) with music by Arthur Darvill

– Mosquitoes (2017) with Olivia Colman

– Three Sisters (2019) adapted by Inua Ellams with Sarah Niles