National Lottery's Big Night Of Musicals to return next month

The National Lottery's arena spectacular Big Night of Musicals will be back next month!

Celebrating all things stagey, the event will see performances from hit productions that are visiting venues across the nation.

Slated to appear in the event will be We Will Rock You the Musical, Wicked, the RSC's Matilda The Musical, Disney's Newsies, Shrek the Musical UK and Ireland tour, SIX the Musical, Ain't Too Proud – The Life and Times of The Temptations, The Bodyguard The Musical and Rodgers and Hammerstein's The King and I.

There will also be a special appearance by Michael Ball, giving a rendition from the upcoming revival of Aspects of Love. The full line-up will be announced at a later date.

Jason Manford will host the evening and spoke exclusively to WhatsOnStage, saying: "Moments like this come in waves: every four or five years, someone from a TV channel goes to see a stage show and thinks 'blimey, we should put those guys on the telly!' Like it's some sort of surprise...What's important to realise is that theatre is for everyone.

"The musicals featured in the Big Night aren't just the big West End productions, it's also touring shows, productions that have originated outside of London and absolutely smashed it. While yes, there are some premium ticket prices, producers are also setting prices at £13 and £15."

Manford also expressed hopes that the event might become a regular fixture: "It'd be lovely thing to do – after stepping down from the Oliviers after five years it's so lovely to be involved in the musical world and associated with so many talented people."

The Big Night of Musicals will take place on 27 February at Manchester's AO Arena, with a ticket launch kicking off tomorrow morning. Again, free tickets will be available on a first-come and first-serve basis.

Last year's event was a major success, seeing appearances from the likes of The Lion King, Frozen and more, with the event then being broadcast on TV later in 2022.

Tickets for The National Lottery's Big Night of Musicals are available, for free, from 10am on Thursday 26th January on bignightofmusicals.com.





Watch a trailer for last year's event: