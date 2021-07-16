National Theatre announces further cast for The Normal Heart revival and Manor

The National has revealed further casting for its upcoming productions, set to run across the remainder of the year.

Firstly, those joining the eagerly anticipated revival of Larry Kramer's The Normal Heart, directed by Dominic Cooke, have been announced.

Ben Daniels will perform the role of Ned Weeks, the co-founder of an AIDS advocacy group fighting to change the world around him, with Dino Fetscher as Felix, and Richard Cant joining the previously announced Robert Bowman, Liz Carr, Daniel Krikler, Daniel Monks, Elander Moore, Luke Norris, Henry Nott, Freddie Stabb and Danny Lee Wynter.

Co-produced with Fictionhouse, the piece has set design by Vicki Mortimer, costume design by Lisa Duncan, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Carolyn Downing and fight direction by Bret Yount. Production supported by the Laura Pels International Foundation for Theater. It runs from 23 September to 6 November in the Olivier.

Casting has also been announced for Moira Buffini's new play Manor, directed by Fiona Buffini. The piece follows the owner of a run down manor, who shelters a group of individuals during a storm – including the leader of a far-right organisation.

Shaun Evans plays that leader, with the cast also featuring Effie Ansah, Michele Austin, Helen Barford, Chris Barritt, Mat Betteridge, Sophie Bradley, Peter Bray, Sophie Cartman, Gillian Dean, Liadán Dunlea, Amy Forrest, Lewis Griffin, David Hargreaves, Edward Judge, Owen McDonnell and Shaniqua Okwok.

Manor has set and costume design by Lez Brotherston, lighting design by Jon Clark, composition and sound design by Jon Nicholls, video design by Nina Dunn, fight direction by Kate Waters. It runs from 16 November to 1 Janury.

Dates have also been revealed for the venue's co-produced revival of Ayub Khan Din's East Is East, presented alongside the Birmingham Rep. Initial lyplaying in the UK's Second City, the show will reopen the National's Lyttelton Theatre on 7 October, where it plays to 30 October.

The show is directed by Iqbal Khan with set design by Bretta Gerecke and costume design by Susan Kulkarni.