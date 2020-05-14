Watch ten minutes of the National Theatre's Barber Shop Chronicles in 360-degrees

Before the National Theatre's streamed run of Inua Ellams' Barber Shop Chronicles from 7pm on 14 May (it's available for a week), you can immerse yourself in ten minutes of the piece in a special 360-degree video.

The show, which initially ran in 2017, toured across the world and had two sell-out seasons at the National Theatre.

Recorded at the National during the piece's run, the 360-degree video lets audiences navigate the space in the Dorfman while the action continues.

The show is set in barber shops in multiple continents, where men put the world to rights. In a four-star review for WhatsOnStage, Matt Trueman said: "This is a play that makes its points through acting, and a dynamic ensemble swap characters with relish."

Barber Shop Chronicles is directed by Bijan Sheibani, designed by Rae Smith, with lighting design by Jack Knowles, movement direction by Aline David and sound design by Gareth Fry.