My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) to return to the West End for longer season at new venue

Exclusive: Rob Madge's hit solo show My Son's a Queer, (But what can you do?) will return to the West End in 2023.

The WhatsOnStage Award-winning production was first seen at the Turbine Theatre in 2021, before playing for a fortnight at the Garrick Theatre earlier this year. Featuring recordings from Madge's childhood, it follows the performer's attempt to stage a Disney parade in their living room.

It received a glowing review from WhatsOnStage in June 2021, being described as: "a gorgeous celebration of what it's like to grow up queer with a supportive family."

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, the show will now play for a strictly limited season at the Ambassadors Theatre in London's West End from 25 January 2023 to 18 March 2023.





You can take a listen to one of the numbers from the show here:

Madge said today: "I am so very excited to be bringing My Son's a Queer back to the West End, this time at the Ambassadors Theatre. Putting on a show about when I used to put on shows in my living room continues to be the most surreal, magical thing and I can't wait to share my brilliant, hilarious family and our story (which I hope is a relatable one) with more audiences.

"I hope that people leave My Son's a Queer feeling brighter and uplifted with the knowledge that anything is possible when the stage is your living room!"

Watch the trailer for the show's previous run here:

Written and performed by Madge (Oliver!, Les Misérables), My Son's A Queer is directed by Luke Sheppard (& Juliet, In the Heights) with songs by Pippa Cleary (The Great British Bake Off Musical, The Secret Diary of Adrian Mole Age 13 ¾).

It has set and costume design by Ryan Dawson Laight, video design by George Reeve, lighting design by Jai Morjaria, sound design by Tingying Dong, and orchestrations by Simon Nathan.