My Night With Reg revival: first look at rehearsals

Rehearsal images have been released for the Turbine Theatre's staging of Kevin Elyot's My Night With Reg, set to open later this month at the Battersea venue.

Paul Keating (Guy)

The play won both the 1995 Olivier and Evening Standard Award for Best Comedy, after its premiere at the Royal Court and subsequent transfer to the West End.

Set in Guy's London flat, it sees old friends and new gather to party through the night. This is the summer of 1985 and, for Guy and his circle, the world is about to change forever, thanks to the mounting AIDS crisis.

The venue's artistic director Paul Taylor-Mills said: "I'm beyond privileged that our first production to reopen The Turbine Theatre will be a revival of Kevin Elyot's seminal play My Night With Reg. This witty and poignant portrait of a moment in time remains relevant 27 years after its premiere and is without doubt one of my favourite plays.

Matt Ryan (director)

Paul Keating (Guy) and Alan Turkington (Bernie)

"The work remains one of the most important gay plays ever written and is an intricate exploration of both the beauty and complexities of gay life and relationships and their position in society. Upon re-reading the play a few months ago I was struck by both how far we've come, and yet, in some ways, how far we still have to go. I'm honoured to be presenting this play and hope that audiences are moved by it as much as I still am.

Gerard McCathy (Daniel) and Edward M Corrie (John)

"We re-open our doors with a renewed sense of purpose, as resilient as ever and this time to stay. On a personal note, I'd like to thank our loyal audience for the support we've received over the last year. It has not gone un-noticed and we are truly grateful."

James Bradwell (Eric)

The cast features Stephen K Amos (Benny), James Bradwell (Eric), Edward M Corrie (John), Paul Keating (Guy), Gerard McCarthy (Daniel) and Alan Turkington (Bernie).

My Night With Reg is directed by Matt Ryan and designed by Lee Newby, with casting by Will Burton. It runs from 21 July to 21 August.