My Fair Lady to return to the West End stage in 2022

Next summer will see the first major West End revival of My Fair Lady in 21 years.

Continuing its popular tradition of hosting annual musicals, the London Coliseum is set to welcome the Lincoln Center Theater production of the Lerner and Loewe classic for a limited engagemnt.

The multi-award-winning revival debuted in the spring of 2018 at the Vivian Beaumont Theater—Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway venue—under the direction of Bartlett Sher.

Once again at the helm for the London transfer, Sher commented: "Getting a chance to revisit Shaw's extraordinary story of class and privilege in a new age, and especially for London audiences, is a rare and special event. And I am also thrilled to be back at ENO and the Coliseum, a perfect space for this epic musical."

The production also features scenic design by Michael Yeargan, costume design by Catherine Zuber, lighting by Donald Holder, sound by Marc Salzberg, original musical arrangements by Robert Russell Bennett and Phil Lang, and dance arrangements by Trude Rittmann.

The score, which features such standards as "I Could Have Danced All Night," "Get Me to the Church on Time," and "On the Street Where You Live", will be performed by the English National Opera orchestra.

With a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe, adapted from George Bernard Shaw's play and Gabriel Pascal's motion picture Pygmalion, My Fair Lady follows Eliza Doolittle and her chance encounter with Henry Higgins, a linguistics professor who has taken a wager to transform the young Cockney flower seller into his idea of a "proper lady" but experiences his own transformation in the process.

The musical first debuted on Broadway in March 1956, taking home six Tony Awards (including Best Musical) and transferring to the West End in 1958 for a five and a half year run. It was most recently seen on the London stage with Cameron Mackintosh's 2001 revival at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane, picking up three Olivier Awards itself and touring the UK and Ireland in 2005.

The iconic 1964 film adaptation famously starred Audrey Hepburn and Rex Harrison and went on to win eight Oscars (including Best Picture).

Presented by James L Nederlander, Jamie Wilson, Hunter Arnold, Playful Productions and ENO, My Fair Lady is scheduled to begin previews at the Coliseum on 7 May 2022, ahead of an opening niht on 18 May.

Casting for the London production will be revealed at a later date.

Tickets are on sale below