Musical stars perform "You've Got A Friend" and "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" for charity

More musical stars came together to perform special online numbers.

Firstly, there was a special rendition of "You've Got A Friend" from casts of Beautiful – A Carole King Musical across the globe. The number aims to raise money for The Actors Fund, which you can donate to here.





The second saw a cavalcade of West End names and TV stars including Brian Conley, Jenna Russell and more sing "Always Look on the Bright Side of Life" to raise money for Acting for Others.

Our souls are warmed!