Musical director arranges remote performances from West Side Story, Company, Love Never Dies and more
Musical director Alex Parker has been overseeing and arranging remote performances for those in isolation
Lockdowns are no reason to stop flexing musical muscles, as composer and musical director Alex Parker has proven.
Working alongside the likes of Rob Houchen, Emma Kingston, Fra Fee, Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway and more, Parker has been arranging virtual performances of hit numbers from shows and films.
You can watch some of Parker's posts below and follow him here:
Two of the best singers I've ever heard singing one of the greatest duets ever written. ‘Tonight' from West Side Story - enjoy! Vocals @robhouchen & @emkingston Violin @emilydavisviolin Violin @85hillman Viola @pollywiltshire Cello @hornbergercello Double Bass @adamhiggsbass Flute @sarahmanship Clarinet @hans_zimmer1 Horn @jrxtra
I absolutely adore this song and I adore the voice that sings this song. Ramin Karimloo ( @raminkarimloo ) is an absolute superstar and it is thrilling to be able to accompany him, particularly this song as he was the original Phantom in LOVE NEVER DIES - his voice literally transcends. If you enjoyed this video, please consider donating to the NHS fund at thankyouflag.com Music by Andrew Lloyd Webber Lyrics by Glenn Slater Vocals Ramin Karimloo Violin @emilydavisviolin Viola @pollywiltshire Cello @hornbergercello Double Bass @adamhiggsbass Flute @sarahmanship Clarinet @hans_zimmer1 Horn @jrxtra
Well I can't believe my luck but the incredible Liz Callaway (@lizgoeson ) agreed to sing the song she made famous in the movie of ANASTASIA - this has been SO much fun and she and the musicians are a dream - ENJOY Vocals Liz Callaway Violin @emilydavisviolin Cello @hornbergercello Double Bass @andrewrobb55 Flute @sarahmanship Clarinet @hans_zimmer1 Harp @interestingharpalex Horn @jrxtra Orchestration @musohiggs
This is the mega Fra Fee ( @fra_fee ) singing this beautiful cut song from COMPANY music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim. I have adored singing and playing the music of Sondheim with him for nearly 10 years now and Fra never ceases to astonish me with his immense talent and musicianship. Vocals Fra Fee Violin @emilydavisviolin Viola @pollywiltshire Cello @hornbergercello Double Bass @adamhiggsbass Flute @sarahmanship Clarinet @hans_zimmer1 Horn @jrxtra Orchestration @musohiggs