Musical director arranges remote performances from West Side Story, Company, Love Never Dies and more

Musical director Alex Parker has been overseeing and arranging remote performances for those in isolation

Some of the stars performing with Parker

Lockdowns are no reason to stop flexing musical muscles, as composer and musical director Alex Parker has proven.

Working alongside the likes of Rob Houchen, Emma Kingston, Fra Fee, Ramin Karimloo, Liz Callaway and more, Parker has been arranging virtual performances of hit numbers from shows and films.

You can watch some of Parker's posts below and follow him here:




