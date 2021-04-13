Musical concert, Song for Nature filmed at the London Coliseum to be broadcast on Sky Arts

A special Song for Nature concert will be broadcast on Earth Day (22 April) at 9pm on Sky Arts' Freeview channel.

As part of the concert (filmed over three days at the London Coliseum), Rob Brydon will sing "Lullaby" with the ENO orchestra, while Danielle De Niese will sing a new composition by Hal Cazalet. Brian May and Kerry Ellis will sing a brand-new song as well as a new arrangement of an old classic, while Oscar winning composer Rachel Portman's new piece will be presented by London Voices.

David Suchet, Sheila Atim, Michelle Terry and Jonah Hauer King will all deliver renditions of classic environmental texts, while other performers include Sam Lee and his Nest Collective, Beth Porch, Gerard Finley, a company of young musical stars singing Sondheim and Will Todd's renewal song sung by the ENO Chorus.

Nathan Evans will deliver a sea shanty accompanied by the Chorus, while Akram Khan will perform an extract from his piece DESH.

The performance was envisioned by Dominic Dromgoole, with performance directed by Bill Buckhurst (Sweeney Todd), and the television capture directed by Ross MacGibbon (Uncle Vanya). The concert's musical director was Stephen Higgins, its lighting designer was Paul Anderson, and sound designer was Paul Smith. The television capture was produced by stream.theatre.

Janie Dee, who helped conceive the concert, said: "It has been a year like no other. We have all, no doubt, realised the value and preciousness of life. To this end this concert, filmed, in place of a live event, displays a collection of great artists compelled to do what they can to focus on mending the Earth. Amongst may other examples of activism and goodwill across the world, it marks a time we shall never forget. We are given hope by the innovation and will-power of the activists and artists taking part in this concert."

The concert will be broadcast at 9pm.