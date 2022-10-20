Musical theatre characters as Taylor Swift songs

The much-anticipated new album from Taylor Swift is imminent!



Midnights is set to drop on Friday and it got us thinking about which of musical theatre characters would be Swifties.

Cue, a listening session where we thought about where Taylor Swift songs into our favourite plot lines. We've come up with 13 (if you know you know) musical characters and which Swift song they'd be.









Sandy (Grease) – "A Perfectly Good Heart" (Taylor Swift)



Let's face it, there's quite a lot of Taylor's spirit in Sandy – and that's why we love her. We'd sing in solidarity in response to Danny Zuko's heartbreak antics.





Eponine (Les Miserables) – "You Belong With Me" (Fearless)



No shade on Cosette, but "You Belong With Me" could be directed at a modern day Marius. Come on, what you're looking for has been here the whole time.





Cady Heron (Mean Girls) – "Mean" (Speak Now)



Here it is, the song that spirals Cady's revenge after the Halloween party.





Jenna Hunterson (Waitress) – "Everything Has Changed" (Red)



Jenna and Dr Pomatter's meet cute, right there.





Roxie Hart (Chicago) – "no body, no crime (feat HAIM)" (evermore)



The Merry Murderesses would live for, and perform the heck out of, this number.





Grizabella (Cats) – "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)" (Red (Taylor's Version))



We know that Taylor played Bombalurina in the 2019 Cats movie, and co-wrote "Beautiful Ghosts", but who knew how perfect All Too Well could be for Grizabella. The slow-burn, the flawless vocal performance, the climax. We love every one of its 600 seconds.





Baker's Wife (Into The Woods) – "Out Of The Woods" (1989)



Aside from the obviously apt title, you can't deny that this song gives all the power needed to break the curse!





Veronica Sawyer (Heathers) – "Look What You Made Me Do" (reputation)



Spoiler alert: she got smarter, she got harder in the nick of time.





Elphaba (Wicked) – "The Man" (Lover)



Like Taylor, Elphaba is sick of the limits being put on her by others, and The Man is the perfect comeback.





Ann (Half A Sixpence) – "Paper Rings" (Lover)



She loved Kipps before he found his riches.





Elsa (Frozen) – "ivy" (evermore)



"In from the snow your touch brought forth an incandescent glow…" need we say anymore. ivy is a beautiful song for our queen.





Angelica Schuyler (Hamilton) – "mirrorball" (folklore)



A heartbreaking song for our eldest Schuyler sister who sees the best in everyone she meets, and keeps her love a secret.





Sally (Follies) - "Taylor Swift - Holy Ground in the Live Lounge"



"But I don't wanna dance, if I'm not dancing with you..."

