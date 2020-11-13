MTFestUK to return in 2021 to celebrate new musicals in development

Plans have been announced for next year's MTFestUK, celebrating up-and-coming new musicals through workshops and performances.

Celebrating new musicals from across the world, submissions are open now for any wishing to participate. At the centre of the festival will be eight new musicals, all presented in a semi-staged fashion.

Paul Taylor-Mills, artistic director of the Turbine Theatre said "There's no denying that 2020 has been an impossible year for everyone, but particularly those who are passionate about getting new work off the ground. When we finally come back to a ‘new normal' it's going to be crucial that we continue to shine a spotlight on new work and the people that make it. With this in mind, I'm so proud that we're able to ensure that MTFestUK returns for its third year.

"When I started the festival, it was a way of putting new work in front of an audience to see if it resonated, and for writers to explore what might be practical next steps. I'm thrilled that out of the 17 musicals presented in our first two years, seven of them are now in further development or moving towards full-scale productions.

"If you have a new musical or indeed an existing musical that has needs a re-think then we want to hear from you".

Aspiring musical makers have up until 30 November to submit details about their shows, with the line-up being unveiled two weeks later on 14 December.

The Battersea venue has also announced it will reschedule its adult pantomime Cinderella with new running dates from 3 to 23 December, while the Hair concerts at The London Palladium and Mayflower Southampton will now play on 16 December and 14 to 15 December respectively.