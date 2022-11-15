Mrs Doubtfire musical announces West End run

Mrs Doubtfire has confirmed its run in the West End.

Penned by Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick and John O'Farrell and based on the Twentieth Century Studios movie, the show follows a down-and-out actor who creates an "alter ego" in the form of Euphegenia Doubtfire (memorably created on screen by Robin Williams) to stay close to his children.

The musical is directed by Tony Award-winner Jerry Zaks, who is joined on the creative team by scenic designer David Korins (Hamilton), choreographer Lorin Latarro (Waitress), and music supervisor Ethan Popp (Tina: The Tina Turner Musical).

Costume design is by Catherine Zuber, lighting design by Philip S Rosenberg, sound design by Brian Ronan, hair design by David Brian Brown, makeup and prosthetics design by Tommy Kurzman, casting by Stuart Burt, and musical direction by Elliot Ware.

The show had a preview run in Manchester earlier this year, with a cast led by Gabriel Vick (Avenue Q) as Daniel Hillard. Initial casting for the London run has been announced here.

The show will begin previews at the Shaftesbury Theatre on 12 May 2023, with an official opening night on 22 June.

Mrs Doubtfire is produced by Kevin McCollum and Jamie Wilson and is presented by special arrangement with Buena Vista Theatrical.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday.