Monday Night at the Apollo announces line-up for first West End event

The line-up has been revealed for the first Monday Night at the Apollo West End concert on 24 May, with tickets on sale now.

Host Greg Barnett will welcome Aimie Atkinson (Six, Pretty Woman), Cassidy Janson (& Juliet, Beautiful), Lucie Jones (Waitress, Rent), Cedric Neal (Chess, Mowtown the Musical) and Julian Ovenden (South Pacific, Bridgerton) for a night of intimate performance of chat.

A percentage of profits will be donated to Acting for Others. Producers Barnett and Hugh Summers said, "We're excited to be announcing the first of our all-star line-ups for ‘Monday Night At The Apollo'. We have five of British Theatre's best performers joining us for this night to celebrate the re-opening of our wonderful industry and we simply cannot wait to be out on stage performing in front of a live audience"

Tickets are also on sale for events on Monday 14 June and Monday 5 July, with line-up to be revealed.

The piece will also be streamed live on the night.