Mischief to stream live improv show, filmed in front of studio audience

Mischief Comedy, behind the likes of The Play That Goes Wrong and Magic Goes Wrong, will stream a live-improv show worldwide, captured in front of a studio audience from 1 July.

Playing to 1 August, the company will beam out a live improv experience from the Riverside Studios in west London, with audiences able to choose to watch either online or live in-situ at the Thameside space.

The show, which previously ran online during the winter lockdown and played in the West End before Christmas, will have lighting design by David Howe with casting to be revealed. Tickets start at £10 and go on sale from Friday.

There will be BSL, captioned and audio described shows available throughout the run, as well as special "Sequel" days.