Millennials at The Other Palace – new production images released

Exclusive: Brand new production shots featuring the current cast of Millennials have been released.

Elliot Clay's new song cycle continues its much-celebrated world premiere at The Other Palace in London, telling the story of a group of individuals trying to carve a path in life.

The cast includes Georgina Castle (Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cinderella), Lucca Chadwick-Patel (Legally Blonde), Jarnéia Richard-Noel (Six), Cleve September (Hamilton), Rhys Taylor (The Book of Mormon) and Becca Wickes (Heathers the Musical).

The production has direction by Hannah Benson, orchestrations by Auburn Jam and choreography by Tinovimbanashe Sibanda, with design and lighting by Andrew Exeter.





