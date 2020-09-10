Michael Ball and Alfie Boe announce cinema release details for arena tour show

Alfie Boe and Michael Ball have revealed more details about the upcoming cinematic release of their tour show.

The filmed piece, featuring vocal renditions from the award-winning and char-topping pair, will be available in over 1000 cinemas across the UK and Ireland from Saturday 17 October, with listings for locations varying depending on schedule.

The concert, filmed at the O2 Arena in London, features songs from The Lion King, The Greatest Showman and The Phantom of the Opera. Audiences will also be able to see behind-the-scenes footage from the 2020 tour, as well as interviews with the duo (who recently performed together in the West End concert production of Les Misérables).

They commented today: "After a long and unexpected delay, we're excited to finally be able to share the final show of our 2020 Arena tour on the big screen. If, like us, you've missed the magic of live music during the pandemic, please come on down to your local cinema from 17 October to watch our concert filmed at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

"We had so much fun performing at this show before the world turned into a crazy place. Hopefully, we can spread some of that joy and live entertainment through the screens with you and all remember what it's like to be at a concert."

Watch Boe perform a rendition of "Bring Him Home" for the NHS from earlier in lockdown.