Menier Chocolate Factory reveals full cast of UK premiere of Marjorie Prime

The Menier Chocolate Factory has announced the complete cast for its upcoming UK premiere of Marjorie Prime, written by Jordan Harrison and directed by Dominic Dromgoole.

The Pulitzer Prize finalist play, which premiered in Los Angeles in September 2014, explores the relationship between human identity and technology through the lens of an 85-year-old woman with fading memories, living in the age of artificial intelligence.

The cast includes Nancy Carroll (After the Dance) as Tess, Richard Fleeshman (Company) as Walter, Tony Jayawardena (The Father and The Assassin) as Jon and Anne Reid (Last Tango in Halifax) as Marjorie.

The production also features set and costume design by Jonathan Fensom and lighting design by Emma Chapman.

Marjorie Prime runs from 3 March until 6 May, with a press night scheduled for 15 March.