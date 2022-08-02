Mawa Theatre Company unveils cast for Shakespeare-On-Sea project

Mawa Theatre Company has unveiled the cast for its new project titled "Shakespeare-On-Sea".

In collaboration with Queen's Theatre Hornchurch, the company will explore Shakespeare's relationship with the sea and his maritime imagination through a short film.

Sharon Rose (Hamilton) will play Prospero from The Tempest, Mia Jerome (A Christmas Carol) will play Adrianna from The Comedy of Errors while Josephine Melville (EastEnders) will play the Nurse from Romeo and Juliet.

The company's artistic director Maisey Bawden and executive director Danielle Kassaraté will both helm the project, which runs as part of the Blueprint festival of new ideas at Queen's Theatre Hornchurch from 12 to 24 September 2022.

Bawden explained today: "Following our first digital project last year, we are so excited to put Shakespeare on film once again, this time honouring some of the fantastic talent we have here in Essex. Making Shakespeare digestible and accessible is so important to us and we hope by giving our audiences free access to Shakespeare as it has never be seen before, in bitesize chunks, will inspire a new generation of theatre goers."

Rose added: "Having grown up deep in the heart of Essex and experiencing a drought of representation in the arts growing up, seeing and now being a part of Mawa Theatre Company is pure joy. It reminds me that I matter and that my stories matter and that I am not entirely invisible to the thing I love. Mawa Theatre Company is food for the soul. A safe space to refresh, replenish and spring forth."