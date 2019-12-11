Matt Lucas, Andy Serkis, Grace Potter and more to appear in Royal Albert Hall's first ever Christmas Variety Show

The line-up for the Royal Albert Hall's first ever Christmas Variety Show has been announced.

Les Mis and Little Britain's Matt Lucas and actor, motion-capture expert and director Andy Serkis will join Kermit the Frog, ballerina Cira Robinson (who appeared recently with Stormzy at Glastonbury) and hit composer Michael Giacchino (Up) for the event next week.

Other guests confirmed include singer-songwriter Grace Potter, US character actor Richard Kind, string quartet Bond, Sherlock composer David Arnold, Dead Ringers' Lewis Macleod, Yesterday's Himesh Patel, Voc Fortura and Jojo Rabbit's Roman Griffin Davis.

Giacchino will be performing alongside the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra after a birthday concert in 2017.

Lucy Noble, artistic director at the Royal Albert Hall, said: "We're thrilled to unveil the eclectic, star-studded line-up for the Hall's first ever Christmas variety show. Where else in the world could you see ballet, a world-class orchestra, two acclaimed composers, stars of screens both big and small, and everyone's favourite Muppet, on one stage, in one evening?"

The event is on Friday 20 December at 7.30pm, with tickets on sale now.