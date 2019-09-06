Matilda new West End casting announced

Matilda the Musical in the West End has announced casting plans for the coming year.

After completing their run in the UK and Ireland tour of Matilda, Elliot Harper joins the cast as Miss Trunchbull alongside Sebastien Torkia as Mr Wormwood while Marianne Benedict continues as Mrs Wormwood.

Carly Thoms will take over the role of Miss Honey from Gina Beck next spring, with Beck's final performance to occur in March 2020.

The full cast includes Alex Louize Bird, Liberty Buckland, Georgia Carling, Roger Dipper, Kelly Ewins-Prouse, Ben Kerr, Matt Krzan, Connor Lewis, Tom Mather, Kane Oliver Parry, Landi Oshinowo, Ryan Pidgen, James Revell, Gemma Scholes, Christopher Tendai and Dawn Williams.

The show has also announced its 100th Matilda – Tilly-Raye Bayer, Olivia Juno Cleverley, Alex Munden and Zoe Simon will share the lead role from September 2019. You can watch the new Matildas celebrating the milestone below:

The young performers joining the London company in the three teams who play the roles of Bruce, Lavender, Amanda and the rest of the pupils at Crunchem Hall are Lily Armitage, Brian Bartle, Kaspar Cahill-Ritter, Kingsley Campbell-Golding, Sienna Clarke, Haydn Court, Tyler De Souza, Shana Diallo, Rosie Gell-Marquez, Beth Gilmour, Louie Gray, Edward Haddon, Gracie Hodson-Prior, Emily Rees, Elliott Rose, Samson Wakayu and Louis Wint.

The show, based on Roald Dahl's book of the same nme, is written by Dennis Kelly, with music and lyrics by Tim Minchin, and direction by Matthew Warchus. The production is designed by Rob Howell, with choreography by Peter Darling, orchestrations, additional music and musical supervision by Christopher Nightingale, lighting by Hugh Vanstone, sound by Simon Baker and the special effects and illusions are by Paul Kieve.

Matilda is currently booking until 20 December 2020.