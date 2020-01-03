Mary Poppins extends West End run

Mary Poppins has extended its West End run today, it has been announced.

The hit musical, based on the iconic book about a flying nanny who swoops in to save a family, is now booking until 26 July at the Prince Edward Theatre.

Cameron Mackintosh and Disney Theatrical Productions' show marks the first time this new production has been seen in London. Based on the PL Travers story, this musical has original music and lyrics by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman, new songs and additional music and lyrics by George Stiles and Anthony Drewe, book by Julian Fellowes, orchestrations by William David Brohn and dance and vocal arrangements by George Stiles. Richard Eyre directs, with co-direction and choreography by Matthew Bourne, co-choreography by Stephen Mear, sound design by Paul Gatehouse, lighting design by Hugh Vanstone and Natasha Katz and scenic and costume design by Bob Crowley.

The cast is currently led by Zizi Strallen and Charlie Stemp, alongside Petula Clark (Bird Woman), Joseph Millson (Mr Banks), Amy Griffiths (Winifred Banks), Claire Moore (Miss Andrew), Claire Machin (Mrs Brill), Jack North (Robertson Ay) and Barry James (Bank Chairman/Admiral Boom). The Banks children are played by Adelaide Barham, Imogen Bourn, Charlotte Breen, Ellie Kit Jones and Nuala Peberdy – alternating the role of Jane Banks – and Joseph Duffy, Samuel Newby, Gabriel Payne, Edward Walton and Fred Wilcox, alternating the role of Michael Banks.

The show opened at the Prince Edward Theatre in November 2019, and was nominated for three WhatsOnStage Awards.

Sarah Crompton said in her four-star review that "it's hard not to see it settling in for another long run."